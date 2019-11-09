Ayodhya Verdict: Judgement should not be seen as a win or loss for anybody, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 9, said the Supreme Court of India (SC)’s verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case “should not be seen as a win or loss for anybody”.

“The Honourable Supreme Court has given its verdict on the Ayodhya issue. This verdict should not be seen as a win or loss for anybody. Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, it is imperative that we strengthen the spirit of Rashtra Bhakti. May peace and harmony prevail!” PM Modi said in a tweet.

In another tweet, PM Modi said that the apex court’s judgement is notable because “it highlights that any dispute can be amicably solved in the spirit of due process of law, it reaffirms the independence, transparency and farsightedness of our judiciary and it clearly illustrates everybody is equal before the law.”

“The halls of justice have amicably concluded a matter going on for decades. Every side, every point of view was given adequate time and opportunity to express differing points of view. This verdict will further increase people’s faith in judicial processes,” the prime minister added.

The prime minister said that calm and peace maintained by 130 crore Indians in the run-up to the verdict “manifests India’s inherent commitment to peaceful coexistence.”

“May this very spirit of unity and togetherness power the development trajectory of our nation. May every Indian be empowered,” he added.

The judgement was delivered by a five-judge Constitutional Bench comprising outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde (CJI elect), DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.

The nation’s top court ruled that disputed land will be given to the Centre. The Centre will form a trust within three months. The trust will monitor and manage construction of a temple.

The Sunni Waqf Board will be given an alternate and suitable five acre land at a prominent location in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The matter before the apex court was an appeal against the verdict delivered by the Allahabad High Court in 2010. The High Court had, in the absence of a title, divided the 2.7 acre disputed land in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh equally between the three primary parties -- Ram Lalla Virajman, Nirmohi Akhara and Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board.

The verdict, pronounced shortly after the Court convened at 10.30 am, came after all parties presented their arguments to the bench in a 40-day marathon daily hearing. The bench had reserved the judgement on October 16.

Ahead of the judgement in the sensitive case, security had been beefed up across the country. Special measures had been taken by security forces in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh where the disputed site is situated. Section 144 was imposed in Uttar Pradesh.

Security had also been stepped up in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai, Maharashtra.