App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2019 08:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ayodhya verdict: Indian-Americans laud Supreme Court's decision

The Indian Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian-American community on November 9 lauded the Supreme Court's historic verdict in the Ayodhya case, saying the decision in the decades-old land dispute is equally a victory for both Hindus and Muslims.

The Indian Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Novmber 9 cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

Close

A state department spokesperson said the US is following the announcement of the Ayodhya verdict.

related news

"We appreciate the statements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian leaders calling on all parties to maintain peace and avoid inflammatory rhetoric," the spokesperson said.

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) said in a statement, "the ruling by the Indian Supreme Court is equally a victory for Hindus and Muslims, as it is for archeologists, historians, and the Indian legal system."

There was no immediate reaction from the Muslim-American groups in the US.

"This balanced judgment sets precedent for all the future disputes and shows the maturity of the Indian judicial system to resolve a challenging situations in a calm, collected and fair manner," said the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), USA in a statement.

In a statement, FIIDS thanked the Supreme Court of India for delivering a historic verdict on Ayodhya Ram Temple, one of the most sensitive issues of India.

"We welcome a well-balanced verdict that the SC handed over the entire land to Hindus and allocated land for a mosque," FIIDS said.

"We observe that the Modi Government, various State government and socio-political leaders from all communities of India are trying to maintain law and order," it said.

The World Hindu Council of America or VHPA, that seeks its inspiration from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said that for Hindus around the world, the Ram Janmabhoomi movement is a symbol of their centuries old struggle against colonialism and the brutality and tragedy that came with it.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 10, 2019 08:23 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.