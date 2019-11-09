Ayodhya Verdict: Hindus say 'Jai Shree Ram', Muslims say 'respect the judgment'

'Jai Shree Ram', said Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray, after the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi title suit.

In a historic verdict on November 9, the apex court cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, while giving a 5-acre plot in Ayodhya to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Soon after the verdict was out, reactions started pouring in from every section of the country.

Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board's Zafaryab Jilani expressed dissatisfaction over the Supreme Court's verdict, saying it has a lot of contradictions and they will mull over filing a review petition. "Five acres are of no value for us. We are dissatisfied with the verdict. It has lot of contradictions. We will discuss legal recourse after reading the full judgment," said Jilani.

Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, who was the lawyer of deity Ram Lalla in the title dispute, welcomed the judgment, saying it is a victory for the people. "It is a very balanced judgment and it is a victory for the people of India," he said.

Kartik Chopra, Spokesperson, Nirmohi Akhara told news agency ANI, “Nirmohi Akhara is grateful that the Supreme Court has recognised our fight of last 150 years and has given the Nirmohi Akhara adequate representation in the trust to be set up by the Central Government to build and manage the Shri Ram Janmasthan Temple.”

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told news agency ANI, “It is a landmark judgement. Appeal to public to maintain peace and calm.”

Iqbal Ansari, one of the litigants in the case, told news agency ANI, “I am happy that the Supreme Court has finally delivered a verdict. I respect the judgement of the Court.”

Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister of Bihar, said, “Supreme Court's judgement should be welcomed by everyone, it will be beneficial for the social harmony. There should be no further dispute on this issue, which is my appeal to the people.”

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy tweeted, "Only when Lord Rama wanted, the green light for re-building the temple is being given. Jai Shri Ram."

Congress issued a statement on the court order, saying it respects the verdict and appealed to abide by the secular values and maintain peace and harmony.