Ayodhya verdict: Everyone should respect SC verdict and maintain harmony, says Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the Supreme Court judgement in Ayodhya case should be respected by all and harmony and peace be maintained.

In an unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court on Saturday paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

"The day of judgement came after a long wait. Everyone should respect the decision and peace and harmony should be maintained,” Gehlot told reporters here.