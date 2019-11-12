Ayodhya Verdict | Could there have been a more amicable settlement?

Anand Kochukudy

The Supreme Court judgment in the Ayodhya title dispute has seemingly brought a closure to the festering issue. While the judgment has favoured one party over the other conclusively, thus paving the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site, it has been interpreted generally as a balanced verdict under the circumstances. Although it is unclear who among the five judges on the bench authored the judgment running into 1,045 pages, it is a unanimous verdict.

First things first: The judgment suffers from many contradictions. Despite all the talk of secularism and harmony, it has favoured one party over the other. While the immediate history of the case dating back to 1949 does suggest that the courts have consistently gone for status quo options, this long-awaited verdict after interminable hearings was meant to bring the matter to a conclusion.

While the court does take into account the atrocities inflicted against the Muslims, these observations and facts seem to not have impacted the verdict. According to the judgment, the Hindu side has demonstrated a stronger claim to the disputed property than the Muslim side. “The evidence in respect of the possessory claim of the Hindus to the composite whole of the disputed property stands on a better footing than the evidence adducted by the Muslims…”

The court has rejected the Muslim claims apparently on the basis of insufficient proof of the title document. Faith has been invoked to fill in the blanks here, despite the court’s avowal to not be guided by faith in the same judgment. According to the court, there is sufficient oral and documentary evidence to suggest that Hindus had worshipped the site as the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The judgment does mention how the legal rights of Muslims had been violated in 1949 and 1992 through illegal acts. However, despite invoking extraordinary powers of restitution, the court has only deemed fit to order that Muslims be given a five-acre plot to build a mosque. In effect, in spite of the court acknowledging that the Muslim side has been wronged not once but twice and evicted from the site through patently illegal means of desecration, it hasn’t remedied the situation.

That begs the question -- what if Babri masjid wasn’t brought down by the Karsevaks on December 6, 1992? As indeed, what if the idol of Ram Lalla wasn’t smuggled into the central dome of the masjid on the intervening night of December 22-23, 1949? It is not plausible that the court would have ordered the dismantling of a religious structure in a purported secular nation. In which case, it seems the judgment has legitimised the demolition of the masjid, despite explicitly qualifying it as an illegal act in the judgment. Hence the contradictions.

It would be worthwhile to ponder if the judges could have been guided by ‘public sentiment’. Judges are very much part of the society and despite their hallowed status, fallibilities can never be ruled out. It is also worthwhile to ponder if the judgment would have been received with such equanimity if the verdict had gone against the majority community.

Despite invoking its powers of restitution, couldn’t the Supreme Court have reached a more amicable settlement than favouring one party over the other? For instance, if the court favoured a more even-handed solution, what if the disputed land had been partitioned into two, with the land lying contiguous to the disputed site making up for the loss to either side? What if a Ram mandir and a masjid were to coexist side-by-side?

The court does acknowledge the fact that both faiths co-existed in the same complex for nearly 500 years. “Within the premises of the same complex there existed two religious faiths. Their co-existence was at times, especially before 1856, accepting and at others, antagonistic and a cause of bloodshed…”

For some, a partition might seem like no closure. Of course, that could have kept the issue simmering in such a scenario. However, if the temple and mosque co-existed in the same plot, such inclusionary gestures would be a true test to our secular character.

The court’s idea of restitution is no restitution. Anybody who has visited the twin-towns of Ayodhya and Faizabad would know that there is no dearth of mosques there. India has been a land where for ages people of all faiths have mutually co-existed in a relatively peaceful manner. Given this -- and with great respect to the apex court -- I feel that the judgment has overlooked the idea of India.