Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 09:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ayodhya verdict: CJI Ranjan Gogoi to meet UP chief secretary, DGP to review law and order situation

The judgement on the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute was reserved on October 16 after a marathon hearing of 40 days.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is likely to have a meeting with Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and director general of police on November 8 to assess the law and order arrangement in the state ahead of the verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case to be pronounced next week, sources said. The CJI has called UP Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and DGP Om Prakash Singh and will have the meeting in his chamber, they said.

The judgement on the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute was reserved on October 16 after a marathon hearing of 40 days. The judgement is likely to be pronounced before November 17 as Justice Gogoi's tenure as the CJI comes to end on that day.

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 09:51 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

