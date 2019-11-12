Ayodhya verdict: As historic SC ruling paves way for Ram temple, what's next?

Three days after the Supreme Court delivered the historic judgment in the Ayodhya case – giving the disputed land to Ram Lalla Virajman to construct a temple, and an alternate 5-acre plot of land to the Sunni Waqf Board – the temple town remained calm.

No incidents of communal clashes have been reported so far, courtesy extremely tight security arrangements in sensitive areas across Uttar Pradesh as well as various cities, including Delhi and Mumbai. Security has also been enhanced for the five judges, including Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who delivered the verdict.

Here is what is next in the pipeline post-Ayodhya verdict:

Meeting with NSA

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met with Hindu and Muslim religious leaders to ensure that communal passions remained under check, The Times of India reported. After the meeting, the leaders issued a joint statement, which read: “The leaders resolved to honour the decision of the Supreme Court and appealed to all countrymen to abide by it, emphasizing that national interest overrides all other considerations.”

Monitoring social media

According to the newspaper, intelligence agencies are keeping a close watch on online content and social media through a ‘sentiment analysis programme’ which will help them identify any spurious activity and catch any radicalization attempts made via the internet.

The programme helps the police identify provocative/hate messages and miscreants on social media and chat rooms. It lurks on the internet for previously-fed keywords on online platforms. For instance, it will alert the police if it finds keywords such as ‘revenge’ and ‘Ayodhya’ in the same post.

Post-delivery of Ayodhya verdict, the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested about 90 people in connection with their social media posts.

Five-acre land

The Muslim litigants in the Ayodhya title suit are mulling over whether or not to accept the 5 acre plot awarded to them by the Supreme Court, in lieu of the 2.77-acre disputed site. While the Sunni Waqf Board has said it won’t challenge the verdict, it said it will meet on November 26 to decide whether or not to accept the land. The board’s chairman Zufar Farooqi has admitted that there are conflicting views within the community, with some saying that Muslims should reject the piece of land, the publication reported.

Meanwhile, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has said it is dissatisfied with the verdict and will soon call a meeting of its members to decide if a curative plea is to be filed or not.

Political edge

Construction of the Ram Mandir has featured in BJP’s election manifesto since 1996. The Supreme Court, clearing the way for building a Ram Temple, may brighten the prospects for Yogi Adityanath, who is up for re-election in 2022.

Adityanath has reportedly visited Ayodhya 18 times in the past two-and-a-half years after being appointed as the chief minister of UP. It was he who had renamed Faizabad district as Ayodhya.

Mandir kab banega?

The construction of the Ram Mandir is likely to begin from Makar Sankranti next year. Sources told the newspaper that the Centre is likely to move fast to comply with the top court’s directive to form a trust within three months and coordinate with all stakeholders for the construction of a “grand Ram temple”.