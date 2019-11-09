Ayodhya Verdict: 5 acres have no value for us, says Muslim parties’ lawyer Zafaryab Jilani

Zafaryab Jilani, the counsel for the Muslim parties said that he was not satisfied with the verdict delivered by the Supreme Court of India (SC) in the Ayodhya land dispute case, on November 9.

The apex court ruled that the disputed land in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh will be given to the Hindus party Ram Lalla Virajman, subject to certain conditions. An alternate plot of land will be given to the Sunni Waqf Board to construct a mosque.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, who read the unanimous judgement, allocated five acres of land to the Sunni Waqf Board and noted that "wrongs committed must be limited", while referring to demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992.

To this, Jilani said, "Five acres has no value for us. We are not satisfied at all."

Appealing for peace, Jilani said: "We will decide the future course of action after reading the judgment. There are several contradictions and some incorrect findings also."

He clarified that the inner courtyard is of concern to them and not the outer courtyard.

Reiterating his appeal to maintain calm and not protest, he said, "It is not a defeat. We will discuss if review petition should be filed or not."