Ayodhya: SC notices to 2 for threatening senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan

The Supreme Court on September 3 sought responses from two persons for allegedly threatening senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan for taking up the case on behalf of the Sunni Waqf Board and other Muslim parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

"Notice," said the five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi at the start of hearing on 18th day in the land dispute case.

The bench has put up contempt pleas for hearing after two weeks.