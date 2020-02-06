Ayodhya Ram temple construction may start by April: Report

The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya may begin by Ram Navmi, falling on April 2, said a report by The Times of India attributing to Kamal Nayan Das, a senior member of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas.

Moneycontrol could not verify the report.

Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas was established in 1985 with the objective to construct a grand temple of Lord Ram at the site in Ayodhya.

The Centre has constituted an independent 15-member Trust to oversee the construction of a "grand and magnificent" Ram temple in Ayodhya, as per an announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha on February 5, four days before the expiry of a 3-month deadline set by the Supreme Court.

The announcement of a "broad scheme" for developing a Ram temple and formation of a Trust named 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra' was made by the PM, shortly after a meeting of the Union Cabinet presided by him gave its approval.

PM Modi said the Cabinet decision was in line with the direction by the Supreme Court in its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case on November 9. The apex court settled a long-festering religious issue and allowed building of a temple at the disputed site, where Lord Ram had been born as per many Hindus. It also fixed a 3-month deadline for the Centre to form a Trust.

The PM also said that, on the directions of the apex court, the Centre had requested the UP government to allocate five acres of land to the Sunni Waqf board. The SC, while settling the Ayodhya dispute, asked the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot in a "prominent" location in the Hindu holy town for constructing a new mosque.

Modi said that keeping in mind the construction of the temple and the spirit of the devotees who would come to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla in future the Government had taken another important decision to transfer the whole of the approx 67.703 acre acquired land to the new Trust.

VHP international president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje hoped that the Ram temple would be built on the model proposed by the Hindu body earlier.

(With inputs from PTI)