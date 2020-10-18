172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|ayodhya-ram-temple-construction-behind-schedule-testing-on-foundation-pillars-may-conclude-by-october-end-5978471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2020 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ayodhya Ram temple: Construction behind schedule, testing on foundation pillars may conclude by October-end

The work for the testing of the foundation pillars had started on September 11.

Moneycontrol News

The Ram temple construction at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya is running behind schedule as the testing of the foundation pillars is ongoing and might get over by the end of October, Hindustan Times has reported.

According to the report, the construction was originally scheduled to begin before the start of Navratri.

"Testing work of the foundation pillars of Ram temple is still continuing. It is expected to be over by the end of this month," said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das,  who is the successor- designate to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

"Navratri is considered auspicious and saints wanted to start construction work of the Ram temple on this occasion," Das added.

According to the report, the plan was to start the construction from Navratri, which began on October 17. About 12 foundation pillars have already been laid, and Larsen & Turbo, which is carrying out the construction of the temple is conducting the testing.

The work for the testing of the foundation pillars had started on September 11, according to the report.
The Ram temple, which is set to be the world’s third largest Hindu shrine, is scheduled to be completed in 3 to 3.5 years.
First Published on Oct 18, 2020 04:03 pm

