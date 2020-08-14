Ayodhya Mosque: 60% callers pledging donations and support are Hindus: Report

More than half of the people calling for donations and support for a proposed mosque in Ayodhya are Hindus, said Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) -- a Trust constituted by the Uttar Pradesh State Sunni Central Waqf Board for building the project.

The Supreme Court had in November 2019 paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple by a Trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

Following the SC verdict, the state government has allotted land in Ayodhya's Dhannipur village for the construction of the mosque.

People across the world are extending support for the mosque, said a report by Hindustan Times citing Athar Hussain, spokesperson for the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation. “We are overwhelmed by the response that we are receiving from all over the world. Sixty percent of the callers are Hindus,” Hussain said as per the report.

The Trust is assured that there will be “more than enough funds” for the mosque, Hussain was quoted as saying.

The Trust has opened an office in Lucknow. It is now working on procedures to receive foreign donations and has opened two bank accounts, said the report.

The Trust will have 15 members, of which names of nine have been declared and rest will be finalised soon. "We will co-opt the remaining six trustees. The secretary of the Trust will also be its official spokesperson," a member of the Trust said.

The report has come almost a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The programme was organised by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.