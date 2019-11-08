App
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 10:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ayodhya verdict date: SC to announce decision in land dispute case tomorrow

Security has been stepped up in Mumbai as well as National Capital of Delhi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court announced that it will deliver the verdict in the Ayodhya title suit tomorrow at 10: 30 am.

The current matter before the apex cout is an appeal against the verdict delivered by the Allahabad High Court in 2010. The court had, in the absence of a title, divided the 2.77 acre land at Ayodhya equally between the three primary parties – Bhagwan Ramlalla Virajman, Nirmohi Akhara and Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board.

Now, in a 40-day marathon daily hearing on the matter, all parties have presented their arguments to a Supreme Court Constitutional Bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde (CJI elect), DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.

The arguments were heard by the bench, which reserved its order on October 16, after Rajeev Dhavan, a senior counsel for the Muslim parties, tore a pictorial map provided by the Hindu Mahasabha purportedly showing the exact birth place of Ram in Ayodhya.

Adequate measures are being taken up by the Centre and security is being beefed up in Ayodhya, as well across Uttar Pradesh ahead of the top court’s ruling on the matter.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has granted 15 companies of paramilitary forces – BSF, RAF, CISF, ITBP and SSP – to Uttar Pradesh. They will be stationed at sensitive areas such as Kanpur, Aligarh, Lucknow, Azamgarh, etc.

Security has been stepped up in Mumbai as well as National Capital of Delhi.

Ahead of the verdict the ruling BJP has advised its cadre to “act responsibly” and follow the code of conduct issued by the party’s top brass.

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 09:14 pm

tags #Ayodhya land dispute #CJI Ranjan Gogoi #India #Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case #Supreme Court

