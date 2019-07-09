App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 11:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ayodhya land dispute: A litigant moves SC for early hearing

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was told by senior advocate P S Narsimha, appearing for litigant Gopal Singh Visharad, that the title dispute needed to be listed for urgent hearing before the court.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

One of the original litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya on July 9 moved the Supreme Court seeking early hearing of the matter.

The litigant said that nothing much has been happening in the case which was referred to a three-member panel of mediators, headed by former apex court judge Justice F M I Kalifulla, to explore an amicable solution.

The senior lawyer said that "nothing much has been happening" in the land dispute which was referred to the three-member panel.

"Have you filed an application for early hearing?" the bench asked. The counsel replied in the affirmative.

First Published on Jul 9, 2019 11:18 am

#Ayodhya land dispute #India

