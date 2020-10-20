Ayodhya ki Ram Leela 2020: Where and how to watch it live, timings, cast and other details

Ayodhya Ki Ramleela 2020 play has begun at Lakshman Qila in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nine-day enactment on the life of Lord Ram as per the epic Ramayana is a virtual affair starting from October 17 to October 25.



National broadcaster Doordarshan will telecast live from the Laxman Qila in Ayodhya. The timings of the live event will be 7 pm to 10 pm daily during the nine days of Navratri. Apart from Doordarshan, the Ram Leela is broadcasted LIVE on the internet on YouTube and other social media channels of the government. The episodes are already trending on Youtube.

The Uttar Pradesh government has given permission for the telecast of this event in 14 languages, including Urdu, during Dusshera celebrations.



As reported by the Times Now, the live streaming of the event has been organised in collaboration with the tourism and cultural department of the Uttar Pradesh government and was launched by Tourism, Culture, Religious Affairs Minister of Uttar Pradesh Neelkanth Tiwari and BJP MP Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma.

Ram Leela Cast

Several Bollywood stars are a part of Ayodhya's Ram Leela 2020. Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Minister of Parliament (MP) from North-East Delhi Manoj Tiwari is playing the role of Angad, Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan will be Bharat while Vindu Dara Singh will play the character of Hanuman.

Actor Raza Murad will portray Ahiravan, while actor Shahbaz Khan will bring alive Ravan on stage. The veteran actor Asrani will play the role of Narad Muni while Rakesh Bedi will play Vibhishan.