you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 11:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ayodhya dispute: Supreme Court commences day-to-day hearing

"Let us begin the hearing," said a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on Tuesday commenced hearing in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya after the efforts to arrive at an amicable settlement through mediation have failed.

"Let us begin the hearing," said a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer, had on August 2 taken note of the report of the three-member mediation panel, headed by former apex court judge FMI Kalifulla, that the mediation proceedings, which went on for about four months have not resulted in any final settlement.

First Published on Aug 6, 2019 10:55 am

tags #India #Politics

