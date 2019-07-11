App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 11:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ayodhya dispute: SC seeks status report on mediation proceedings within a week

A five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, requested former apex court judge Justice (Retd) F M I Kalifulla, chairperson of the three-member mediation panel, to submit the report by July 18 and said the court would pass further orders on the same date.

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought the latest status report with regard to the ongoing mediation proceedings in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Ayodhya land dispute case within a week.

The bench said after perusing the latest status report, if it felt that the mediation process ought not to be concluded, the main Ayodhya dispute case would be heard by the apex court on a day-to-day basis from July 25.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 11:10 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

