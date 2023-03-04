 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ayodhya Development Authority gives final nod to construction of Dhannipur mosque

Mar 04, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

The construction was delayed for over two years due to pending clearance and matter of change of land use by the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA).

The Ayodhya Development Authority has given the final clearance for the construction of Dhannipur mosque here as mandated by the Supreme Court in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi verdict. A mosque, a hospital, a research institute, a community kitchen and a library are to be constructed by the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) trust on five acres of land given by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The construction was delayed for over two years due to pending clearance and matter of change of land use by the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA).  "We have approved the project of Ayodhya mosque in the board meeting held on Friday. The sanctioned maps will be handed over to the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) after few departmental formalities which are to be completed within a couple of days," Gaurav Dayal, Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner, told PTI.

IICF secretary Athar Hussain said the trust will soon hold a meeting after all the clearances are made and finalise the plan for the construction of the mosque.

"We laid the foundation of the mosque on January 26, 2021. We chose that day because on this day, India's Constitution came into effect more than seven decades ago," he said.