App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2019 03:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ayodhya case: Sunni Waqf Board likely to take decision on accepting land on Nov 26

In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court on Saturday paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, while directing the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Sunni Central Waqf Board on Sunday said a decision on whether to accept a 5-acre land for building a mosque in Ayodhya will be taken at its meeting likely on November 26.

In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court on Saturday paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, while directing the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

UP Sunni Central Waqf Board Chairman, Zufar Farooqui told PTI that he was getting diverse views on whether to take the land.

Close

"Board's general body meeting is expected on November 26 in which it will be decided whether to take 5-acre land as directed by the Supreme Court or not," he said.

related news

"The meeting was earlier scheduled on Nov 13 but it was postponed and is now expected on Nov 26. I am getting diverse views on taking the land but I personally feel negativity can be won only with positivity," Farooqui said.

He said some persons are advising that land should not be taken for the Babri mosque but "I think it will increase negativity."

Noting that he had advocated for mediation to resolve Ayodhya issue, Farooqui said, "Though mediation did not succeed my views are clear."

"Some persons are also advising that the land should be taken by Waqf board and an educational institution, with a mosque established in its premises," he said.

He said as far as land is concerned, government has to follow the Supreme Court verdict.

"We will decide whether we will take it or not. If the Board decides to take land in its meeting, we will decide how it is to be taken and what will be its condition," he added.

"We welcome the Supreme Court verdict in the case. The Board has no plans to challenge it.

The Board had last month proposed withdrawing claim on the disputed land with some conditions in national interest.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 10, 2019 02:41 pm

tags #Ayodhya #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.