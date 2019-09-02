App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2019 11:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ayodhya case: SC to hear Rajeev Dhavan's contempt plea against ex-govt official for threatening him

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Dhavan, that the contempt plea would be taken up.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on September 2 agreed to hear on September 3 a contempt plea filed by senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who is representing Muslim parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, claiming that he has been threatened for taking up the matter.

"It will be listed for hearing tomorrow," the bench, which also includes justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer, said.

Dhavan, who appeared for lead petitioner M Siddiq and the All India Sunni Waqf Board, has said that he received a letter on August 14, 2019 from N Shanmugam, a retired education officer, threatening him for appearing for the Muslim parties.

First Published on Sep 2, 2019 11:09 am

tags #Ayodhya case #India #SC

