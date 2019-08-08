Ayodhya case: SC commences third-day hearing, Deity Ram Lalla's counsel to continue arguments

The Supreme Court on August 8 commenced hearing on the third day in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya after efforts to arrive at an amicable settlement through mediation failed.

Senior advocate K Parasaran, appearing for deity 'Ram Lalla', commenced arguments on before a five judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The counsel for Ram Lalla Virajman, the deity which itself has been made a party to the politically and religiously sensitive case, had on August 7 told the court that the "unshakeable faith" of millions of believers is sufficient to prove that the entire disputed site at Ayodhya was the birthplace of Lord Ram.