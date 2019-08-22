App
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 11:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ayodhya case: SC commences hearing for 10th day

A five-Judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was hearing the title dispute.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on August 22 commenced hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case for the 10th day, with counsel for the one of the original litigants seeking enforcement of his rights to worship at the disputed site.

A five-Judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was hearing the title dispute.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for Gopal Singh Visharad, one of the original litigants, commenced arguments before the bench.

Close

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Babri Masjid was demolished by right-wing activists on December 6, 1992 in Ayodhya, leading to a protracted legal battle.

First Published on Aug 22, 2019 11:40 am

tags #India #SC

