Ayodhya case: Justice U U Lalit recuses himself from hearing

Justice U U Lalit, who was part of a five-judge Constitution Bench to hear the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute matter, January 10 recused himself, prompting the Supreme Court to reschedule the hearing on January 29 by setting up a fresh bench.

No sooner than the bench assembled, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for a Muslim party, told a bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi that Justice Lalit appeared for former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh in 1994.