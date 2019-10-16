Ayodhya case: CJI says 'enough is enough'; SC to conclude day-to-day hearing today

The Supreme Court of India (SC) will conclude the day-to-day hearing in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case at Ayodhya on October 16.

A 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was hearing the Ayodhya land dispute case on the 40th days. At the start of the proceedings, the bench said that for the last 39 days it is hearing the case and no more time beyond October 16 will be granted to parties to conclude the hearing in the case.

"This matter is going to be finished today by 5 PM. Enough is enough," said the bench, which also comprises justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer.

The apex court had earlier said the hearing would be concluded on October 17. Now the deadline has been advanced by one more day. The CJI is demitting office on November 17.

The bench also rejected a plea of a party seeking to intervene in the ongoing hearing and said no such interventions will be allowed now at this stage of proceedings.

Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for a Hindu party, has commenced his submission in response to a lawsuit filed by Sunni Waqf board in 1961 seeking title claim over the 2.77 acre disputed land at Ayodhya.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.