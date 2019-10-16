App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 08:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ayodhya bench judges to sit in chambers on Thursday

A notice in this regard has been issued by the Supreme Court saying that Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and four other judges will sit in chambers, where parties involved are not allowed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A day after concluding the marathon hearing in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, the members of the 5-Judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will sit "in chambers" on Thursday.

A notice in this regard has been issued by the Supreme Court saying that Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and four other judges will sit in chambers, where parties involved are not allowed.

"Take notice that on Thursday the October 17, the Chief Justice, Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer will sit in chambers", the notice said. The top court Wednesday concluded the hearing in the Ayodhya case and reserved the judgement.

Close

The bench heard for 40 days the arguments of the Hindu and the Muslim parties.

It granted three days to contesting parties to file written notes on 'moulding of relief' or narrowing down the issues on which the court is required to adjudicate.

First Published on Oct 16, 2019 08:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court

