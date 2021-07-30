Axis Bank sacks branch manager who looted ICICI Bank, killed woman officer

To clear debts, Axis Bank manager loots ICICI Bank, kills lady officer. (Image: IANS)

A debt-ridden branch manager of Axis bank has been sacked after he tried to loot an ICICI bank branch, stabbing the deputy branch head to death. The Axis bank manager attempted to flee but was caught by the locals, police informed on July 30.

"The prime accused Anil Dubey -- the Naigaon Axis Bank Branch Manager, who is a former employee and ex-manager of the ICICI Bank, has been arrested. There is no other person involved as of now," Virar Police Station Senior Police Inspector Suresh Warade told IANS.

The incident took place around the evening of July 29, after ICICI Bank's Virar East Branch, Mumbai was closed. Most staffers had left for the day, barring two women employees- Deputy Manager Yogita Nishant Choudhary and her cashier colleague Shraddha Devrukhkar.

Dubey drove down from Naigaon to the ICICI Bank Virar East branch, stepped inside, whipped out a sharp weapon and threatened Choudhary and Devrukhkar, reported IANS.

He ordered them to hand over all the cash and jewellery which he then dumped into a bag and attempted to flee the scene of crime. However both the women started screaming for help and attempted to pin down Dubey who retaliated by attacking them both with the knife several times before breaking free to run out.

By then, a few people from neighbouring shops had gathered who managed to grab hold of Dubey, took the booty-filled bag and kept it in the ATM cabin and summoned the police.

The knife had wounded both the women badly. Devrukhkar, 32, who was hit in the neck and shoulder, is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, informed Inspector Warade. Unfortunately, the other colleague suffered gashes in the throat, shoulder and other parts of her body and succumbed to her injuries eventually.

According to Warade, the accused Dubey had ostensibly run up huge debts of over Rs 1 crore and may have resorted to the shocking heist to clear off his dues, reported IANS.

Axis Bank has taken the matter very seriously and along with sacking Dubey has launched an internal probe into the matter.

"As a responsible institution, Axis Bank has zero-tolerance towards unscrupulous elements and is committed to fully cooperate with the relevant authorities in resolving this issue. We have taken strict disciplinary action immediately," an official spokesperson told IANS.

ICICI Bank declined to comment on the issue.