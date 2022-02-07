MARKET NEWS

    Aviation Ministry standardises ground-handling service equipment, allows EVs for transportation

    Currently, a total of 403 electric vehicles are currently deployed across 26 airports in the country, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said in a written reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha.

    PTI
    February 07, 2022 / 10:41 PM IST
    A self-driving vehicle (Representative image)

    The civil aviation ministry has standardised the equipment used for ground-handling services, allowing electric vehicles for transportation and other allied services both for the reduction in carbon emission as well as cut transportation costs, Parliament was informed on Monday. Currently, a total of 403 electric vehicles are currently deployed across 26 airports in the country, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said in a written reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha.

    "At present, 119 electrical vehicles at Bengaluru airport, 71 at Chennai airport, 65 at Hyderabad airport, 50 at Kolkata airport, 38 at IGI Airport-Delhi, nine each at Goa and Pune airports, eight at Kannur airport and six at Vijayawada airport…are being used," Singh said. Four EVs each are being used at Indore and Calicut airports, apart from three at Agartala airport, two each at Patna, Coimbatore and Madurai airports and one each at Khajuraho, Udaipur, Varanasi, Amritsar, Juhu, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Raipur, Ranchi and Visakhapatnam airports.

    The civil aviation ministry has standardised the equipment used for ground handling services, wherein electrical driven vehicles are introduced for transportation and other allied services to avoid pollution and to reduce expenditure on transportation at major airports, he said.
