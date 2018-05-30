App
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 09:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aviation ministry does away with mandatory baggage identification by passengers in JK airports

In a major relief for passenger travelling from airports in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Civil Aviation ministry today scrapped the mandatory baggage identification by travellers at Srinagar, Jammu and Leh airports.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

"Furthering our mission of enhancing citizen convenience, we have done away with mandatory baggage identification by passengers at Jammu, Srinagar and Leh airports. We remain committed to making your journey delightful and hassle-free," Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted.

Baggage identification after check-in was mandatory for passengers travelling out of Srinagar,  Leh and Jammu airports due to security reasons.

Any baggage not identified by the concerned passenger and not matched through baggage tags on their boarding passes by the airline staff was not loaded on the aircraft.
