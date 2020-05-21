Aviation Ministry Press Conference LIVE |For Delhi-Mumbai minimum fare Rs 3,500, maximum fare Rs 10,000: HS Puri
On May 20, Hardeep Singh Puri announced that domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in the country in a calibrated manner from May 25 onward.
The aviation ministry addressed the media on May 21. This comes after the announcement of a calibrated resumption of domestic air travel operations from May 21.
Detailed standard operating protocols (SOPs) for passenger movement as well as for airlines have been issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
The government had suspended all domestic flights, except solely cargo-carrying flights, from March 25. It coincided with the national lockdown that was brought in to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The AAI has advised passengers to report to the airport at least two hours before the scheduled departure of their flight. In addition, only those passengers who have flights in the next four hours, will be allowed to enter the terminal.
Airports will have separate screening zones, where passengers will be checked for any COVID-19 symptoms.
Meanwhile, airlines are required to make all arrangements to ensure that the risk of transmission of COVID-19 virus is minimised. Precautionary measures need to be taken within the aircraft as well at the time of check-in, boarding, and arrival at the destination.
The airlines shall ensure coordination among the other service providers such as the airports, security agencies, ground handling agencies, etc.
Top
Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, Civil Aviation | For example if we take the Delhi-Mumbai route, the lowest fare prescribed is Rs 3,500 while upper limit is Rs 10,000. How this works is airlines have a system of buckets, this fare band is split into buckets and then airlines allot seats in different buckets. Only a lower and upper cap may create problem as airlines may sell all at the highest price. So we are putting a second rider, that 40% of the seats have to be sold at fare less the mid-point of the band.
HS Puri LIVE | We have set minimum and maximum fares. For Delhi-Mumbai minimum fare Rs 3500 for a 90-120 mins journey and the max fare would be Rs 10,000. Within these bands, we have some other qualifiers.
HS Puri | Contours of the new fare structure: Fares to be regulated and fares to fixed on the basis of flight duration. Have studied equivalent rail fares on the routes while capping airfares.
HS Puri LIVE | AAI has issued detailed guidelines, SOPs and security measures to this effect.
Have divided routes into 7 sections. One section flight duration less than 40 mins, second section of 40-60 mins.Third segment 60-90 mins, fourth segment 90-120 mins, fifth segment 120-150 mins, sixth segment 150-180 mins, seventh segment 180-210 mins. Fares to be regulated and fares to fixed on the basis of flight duration.
HS Puri LIVE | For operations from metro to non-metro cities and vice-versa, where weekly departures are greater than 100, govt allows one-third of approved summer schedule capacity. For operation from metro to non-metro cities and vice versa where weekly departures are less than 100, airlines are free to operate any routes of the 1/3rd capacity of approved summer capacity 2020. For all other cities, airlines are free to operate any routes of the approved summer capacity 2020.
Temporary changes to remain in effect until 23.59 hours on August 24, 2020.
HS Puri LIVE | Finally, we have arrived at the decision the starting Monday, May 25, we will recommence domestic civil aviation operations in a calibrated manner. This will be done to a limited extent. For operations from metro to metro cities, 1/3rd ( roughly 33%) capacity of the approved summer schedule. When I say metro cities, it means Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad.
HS Puri LIVE | The time has come for us to open up and strike a balance between life and livelihood, as PM Modi says 'Jaan and Jahan'.
HS Puri LIVE | Cargo worth 900 tonnes has been flown across the country during these testing times. The lifeline UDAN flights have carried PPEs, masks, medicines, etc.1,444 tonnes of medical cargo has been brought to India from other countries.
HS Puri LIVE | When we announced Vande Bharat Mission on 5th May, we met virtually. The very fact that we are meeting on 21st May physically, it is a reflection of the fact that we have gained more confidence in the normalisation of the situation and resumption.
HS Puri LIVE | The clear emphasis is to bring back those citizens who are stranded abroad.