Aviation Ministry Press Conference LIVE |For Delhi-Mumbai minimum fare Rs 3,500, maximum fare Rs 10,000: HS Puri

The aviation ministry addressed the media on May 21. This comes after the announcement of a calibrated resumption of domestic air travel operations from May 21.

Detailed standard operating protocols (SOPs) for passenger movement as well as for airlines have been issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The government had suspended all domestic flights, except solely cargo-carrying flights, from March 25. It coincided with the national lockdown that was brought in to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The AAI has advised passengers to report to the airport at least two hours before the scheduled departure of their flight. In addition, only those passengers who have flights in the next four hours, will be allowed to enter the terminal.

Airports will have separate screening zones, where passengers will be checked for any COVID-19 symptoms.

Meanwhile, airlines are required to make all arrangements to ensure that the risk of transmission of COVID-19 virus is minimised. Precautionary measures need to be taken within the aircraft as well at the time of check-in, boarding, and arrival at the destination.

The airlines shall ensure coordination among the other service providers such as the airports, security agencies, ground handling agencies, etc.