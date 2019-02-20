App
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aviation data: Sector grows at 9% YoY after 4 years, falls by 1% MoM

As per the data released on February 20, airline operations have shown “downward trend” due to “end of tourist season”

Nikita Vashisht @nikita_vashisht
Representative image
Representative image
Passenger growth in aviation sector grew the slowest in four years, at 9.1 percent - year-on-year- carrying 1.25 crore passengers in the month of January, 2019 as against 1.14 crore passengers in the same month last year, data released by the government showed.

According to numbers released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), domestic airlines carried 1.25 crore domestic passengers in January 2019, down by 1.45 percent, from 1.26 crore passengers in December 2018. The last single digit growth in domestic air passenger traffic was registered in December 2014 at 9.7 percent. Since January 2015, domestic passenger traffic had seen a double digit growth.

As per the data released on February 20, airline operations have shown “downward trend” due to “end of tourist season”. Airlines have also, reportedly, increased ticket prices to contain losses which could have affected their passenger growth.

Passenger load factor, which notes the seat occupancy rate of airlines, went south for almost all the airlines, with exceptions of Vistara (up from 83.1 percent to 84.2 percent), Star Air (from nil to 53.1 percent) and Air Heritage (from nil to 94.1 percent).The load factor was down within one to two percentage points.

Passenger Load factor jan 2019Source: DGCA

On-Time Performance

According to the data provided by the government, GoAir registred the best on-time-performance, with 75.9 percent of its flights flying within the alloted block time. It was floowed by Vistara (75.3 percent), SpiceJet (69.2 pecent) and IndiGo (64 percent).

Air India was the worst performing airline with only 56.6 percent flights taking off/landing on time.

Air Odisha, Air Deccan and Zoom Air did not operate in January.

OTP, which was computed for four metro airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, notes the numbe of instances when the airline operated on time, without any delay.

A block time is the time frame alloted to the airline operator for all activities from taking the aircraft out on the runway to landing at the destined airport.

Cancellations and passenger complaints

Despite registering a rise in passenger load factor of 94 percent, the airline saw the maximum flight cancellations at 53.85 percent.

This was followed by Air India at 2.7 percent, IndiGo at 2.42 percent, Jet Airways at 1.54 percent and SpiceJet at 0.81 percent. AirAsia registred the least cancellations at 0.12 percent.

The average flight cancellaton rate, that is the number of flights cancelled per 10,000 flights, for the month of January was 1.81 percent. It was 0.66 percent in december, 2018.

Bad weather accounted for half of flight cancellations followed by miscellaneous reasons at 27.2 percent and operational reasons at 12.8 percent.

Furthermore, 917 passnegers registered official complaint against the airlines during January, 2019, up from 883 complaints last month.

Air India received the most complaints at the rate of 1.7 complaints, followed by Jet Airways at 1.4 and IndiGo at 0.6.

Complaint rate is calculated as number of complaints per 10,000 passengers.

Passengers registered the most complaints with regards to baggage (31.2 percent), flight problem (28.5 percent), customer service (25 percent) and staff behavior (six percent), DGCA noted.

Reasons for passenger complaintsSource: DGCA
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #aviation #India

