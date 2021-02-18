Averted war with China, we were on the brink: Lt Gen YK Joshi on Ladakh standoff

File image

Lieutenant General YK Joshi, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army’s Northern Command, has said there were situations last year when the India-China standoff in eastern Ladakh could have blown up into an armed conflict.

In an interview with CNN-News18, Lt Gen Joshi said there was a time when war was actually averted. “We were on the edge, we were absolutely on the brink. And those were very tense and very challenging moments for us.”

When asked if there was a chance for the standoff to turn into an armed conflict like the Kargil War, Lt Gen Joshi said: “There were situations where it could have blown up into an armed conflict. This happened after we did our quid pro quo options and we had occupied Rezang La and Rechin La. We had the armour and the mechanised forces sitting on the top of the Kailash Ranges. That was the night of August 29 and 30. On 31st (August), when the PLA wanted to come up right up to the Kailash Ranges, that was the time the situation was extremely tense.”

“Galwan Valley had happened. The red line had been drawn. We had been given absolute free hand to conduct operations the way we wanted. And at that moment, when you see the adversaries trying to come up – the tank man, the gunner, the rocket launcher and the ATGM could, through the telescope sights, see the adversaries trying to come up the crosses – the easiest thing to do and for what you are trained is to pull the trigger,” Lt Gen Joshi explained.

“That (pulling the trigger in that situation) doesn’t need any courage, but the most difficult thing in which we need courage is not to open fire, not to press the trigger,” he added.

Joshi also told the news channel that India had not ceded any land to China in eastern Ladakh as part of the ongoing disengagement process.

On February 11, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had informed Parliament that India and China had agreed to disengage on the northern and southern banks of the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh. The two sides have been locked in a standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the region since May 2020.