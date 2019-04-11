Average voter turnout till 11 am for Lok Sabha polls, Assembly elections

Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and parts of Odisha are voting simultaneously in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.
Polling is underway in 91 parliamentary constituencies in 18 states and two Union Territories, in Phase 1 of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls.
Voting is also underway in 175 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, 32 in Sikkim, 57 in Arunachal Pradesh and 28 seats in Odisha.
Polling in all the Lok Sabha constituencies of Andhra Pradesh (25), Telangana (17), Uttarakhand (5), Meghalaya (2) and Arunachal Pradesh (2) besides lone seats in Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep is being held.
Catch the LIVE updates of the polling and the election campaign here
Here’s the voter turnout till 11.00 am:Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 5.6 percent (till 9.00 am)
Andhra Pradesh: 30 percent
Arunachal Pradesh: 27.48 percent
Assam (5 seats): 25 percent
Bihar (4 seats): 20.31 percent
Chhattisgarh (1 seat): 23 percent
Jammu and Kashmir (2 seats): 24.66 percent
Lakshadweep: 23.10 percent
Maharashtra (7 seats): 13.7 percent
Manipur (1 seat): 35 percent
Meghalaya: 27 percent
Mizoram: 29.8 percent
Nagaland: 41 percent
Odisha (5 seats): 22 percent
Sikkim: 41 percent
Telangana: 22.8 percent
Tripura (1 seat): 26.5 percent
Uttarakhand: 23.7 percent
Uttar Pradesh (8 seats): 24.3 percent
West Bengal (2 seats): 38.08 percentFor more news, analysis and opinions on the Lok Sabha polls, click here