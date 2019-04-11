App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Average voter turnout till 11 am for Lok Sabha polls, Assembly elections

Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and parts of Odisha are voting simultaneously in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@PIBMumbai
Image: Twitter/@PIBMumbai
Polling is underway in 91 parliamentary constituencies in 18 states and two Union Territories, in Phase 1 of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls.

Voting is also underway in 175 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, 32 in Sikkim, 57 in Arunachal Pradesh and 28 seats in Odisha.

Polling in all the Lok Sabha constituencies of Andhra Pradesh (25), Telangana (17), Uttarakhand (5), Meghalaya (2) and Arunachal Pradesh (2) besides lone seats in Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep is being held.

Catch the LIVE updates of the polling and the election campaign here

Here’s the voter turnout till 11.00 am: 

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 5.6 percent (till 9.00 am)
Andhra Pradesh: 30 percent
Arunachal Pradesh: 27.48 percent
Assam (5 seats): 25 percent
Bihar (4 seats): 20.31 percent
Chhattisgarh (1 seat): 23 percent
Jammu and Kashmir (2 seats): 24.66 percent
Lakshadweep: 23.10 percent
Maharashtra (7 seats): 13.7 percent
Manipur (1 seat): 35 percent
Meghalaya: 27 percent
Mizoram: 29.8 percent
Nagaland: 41 percent
Odisha (5 seats): 22 percent
Sikkim: 41 percent
Telangana: 22.8 percent
Tripura (1 seat): 26.5 percent
Uttarakhand: 23.7 percent
Uttar Pradesh (8 seats): 24.3 percent

West Bengal (2 seats): 38.08 percent

First Published on Apr 11, 2019 01:02 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls 2019 #Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Polls 2019 #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Odisha Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics #Sikkim assembly polls 2019

