Average voter turnout till 11 am for Lok Sabha polls, Assembly elections

Polling is underway in 91 parliamentary constituencies in 18 states and two Union Territories, in Phase 1 of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls.

Voting is also underway in 175 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, 32 in Sikkim, 57 in Arunachal Pradesh and 28 seats in Odisha.

Polling in all the Lok Sabha constituencies of Andhra Pradesh (25), Telangana (17), Uttarakhand (5), Meghalaya (2) and Arunachal Pradesh (2) besides lone seats in Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep is being held.

Catch the LIVE updates of the polling and the election campaign here

Here’s the voter turnout till 11.00 am:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 5.6 percent (till 9.00 am)Andhra Pradesh: 30 percentArunachal Pradesh: 27.48 percentAssam (5 seats): 25 percentBihar (4 seats): 20.31 percentChhattisgarh (1 seat): 23 percent Jammu and Kashmir (2 seats): 24.66 percentLakshadweep: 23.10 percentMaharashtra (7 seats): 13.7 percent Manipur (1 seat): 35 percentMeghalaya: 27 percentMizoram: 29.8 percentNagaland: 41 percentOdisha (5 seats): 22 percentSikkim: 41 percentTelangana: 22.8 percentTripura (1 seat): 26.5 percentUttarakhand: 23.7 percentUttar Pradesh (8 seats): 24.3 percent

West Bengal (2 seats): 38.08 percent