Avalanche strikes Army post in J&K, three soldiers killed

The Army launched rescue operations and traced four of the soldiers. While three of them were declared dead, another was injured and is being treated at a local military facility, the sources said.
Three Army soldiers were killed and another was missing after an avalanche hit their post in Machil sector along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, defence sources said. The sources said five soldiers were trapped under the avalanche.
The Army launched rescue operations and traced four of the soldiers. While three of them were declared dead, another was injured and is being treated at a local military facility, the sources said.Efforts are on to trace one missing soldier.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 12:32 pm