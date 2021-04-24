MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district

No contact has so far been established with the area due to heavy snowfall, BRO officials said.

PTI
April 24, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST
In February, a glacier burst killed nearly 80 people in Chamoli while many went missing (Image: AP)

In February, a glacier burst killed nearly 80 people in Chamoli while many went missing (Image: AP)

An avalanche occurred in an area close to the Niti valley near the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on April 23.

Information was received about a part of a glacier collapsing beyond Sumna Chawki near Malari in the Niti valley, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials, who were on their way to the spot, said.

No contact has so far been established with the area due to heavy snowfall, they added.

A BRO official confirmed the sliding down of a glacier in the area, where labourers are engaged in road construction work.

A BRO team was rushed to the spot but there is no clue yet on the damage caused, he said.

Close

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat tweeted about the incident, saying an alert has been issued and he is in constant touch with the BRO and the district administration for updates.

In another tweet, Rawat said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken immediate cognizance of the incident and assured the state of all help.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said he is monitoring the situation closely.

"Unfortunate that a disaster has struck Reni Village of Uttarakhand owing to a glacier burst on Dhauliganga river. I am monitoring the situation closely. CWC is on alert and a team led by a secretary level officer has taken charge of the situation," he wrote on Twitter.

In February, a glacier burst killed nearly 80 people in Chamoli while many went missing.
PTI
TAGS: #avalanche #environment #India #Uttarakhand
first published: Apr 24, 2021 08:23 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.