Availability of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in India may be delayed

So far, four COVID-19 vaccines have been given Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) in India - AstraZeneca's Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V and Moderna.

It might take a while for the Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) vaccine against COVID-19 to be available in India. This is due to delays caused by hurdles in importing the doses.

The Association of Private Healthcare Providers (APHI), which represents the medium and small hospitals, had made a deal with a third party to import doses of the single-dose vaccine, The Economic times reported. But J&J said it would only negotiate with the government bodies and supranational organisations.

"At this time, the company is only negotiating with government bodies and supranational organizations (e.g., European Commission, African Union, Gavi/Covax) at a central level for vaccine procurement or purchase. We are not working with or through third parties for vaccine access during the current emergency pandemic period. The national governments may reach out to us directly with any procurement questions," J&J said in a statement, as quoted by the publication.

On behalf of APHI, a third party (a private company) in India had applied to the Indian drug regulator for permission to import the shots, and discussions are ongoing.

Girdhar Gyani, director-general of APHI, told The Economic Times that the organisation is hopeful that the issues will be resolved soon.

"The discussions are ongoing with the regulatory authority and the company. The Indian importer is in touch and we are hopeful that things will get sorted soon," said Gyani.

APHI negotiated a price of $25 for J&J's vaccine, and many top private hospitals had expressed interest in procuring the vaccine, the report said.

