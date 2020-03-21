App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 21, 2020 03:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Autos, taxis to remain off-road in Delhi during 'Janta Curfew'

The prime minister acknowledging this initiative said that the fight against corona epidemic will receive a boost due to it.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Autos and taxis will be off roads in the national capital on Sunday as several unions have extended support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a 'Janta Curfew' in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Several unions including the Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh, Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union, Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union and Delhi Taxi Tourist Transport Association, have decided to join the curfew from 7am to 10pm on Sunday.

The prime minister acknowledging this initiative said that the fight against corona epidemic will receive a boost due to it.

"This initiative will give new strength to the fight of the countrymen against corona epidemic," he tweeted in Hindi.

General Secretary of Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh Rajendra Soni said all unions affiliated to the Bhartiya Majdoor Sangh will join the curfew.

"We have appealed all our members, including those of Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union, to refrain from taking out their vehicles during Janta Curfew on Sunday," Soni said.

He said it was a duty of each citizen to stop the virus spread and contribute to the efforts of the government towards this end.

President of Delhi Taxi Tourist Transport Association Sanjay Samrat said his union welcomed the curfew as it will check the spread of the virus.

He said the curfew should be extended till March 31 and urged the prime minister for financial help to people earning their livelihood on a daily basis.

First Published on Mar 21, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #Coronvirus #India #Janta curfew

