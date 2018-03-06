Autorickshaw driver arrested for printing fake Rs 100 notes from scanning machine

An autorickshaw driver in Mumbai has been caught of making and circulating fake currency notes of Rs 100 using scanning machine. The 32-year-old man was indulged in printing counterfeit note for the past two months and had made fake notes amounting to Rs 50,000 till the time the cops exposed it.

A woman was helping him to circulate the currency in the market. Both of them have been arrested now, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Rakesh Nareshlal Ishrani met Mita alias Hari Vivek Malani a year ago and told her about his plan of making fake notes. For the last two months, the duo had been making and circulating fake currency notes of Rs 100 denomination in the market.

Getting information, cops alerted and started probe. They got an information that the accused were to come near Baba Fekri Chowk at Ulhasnagar in Mumbai on Monday. Keeping eye on the area, they saw a woman walking with hiding something in her hand. They seized fake notes from her. Questioning her, she told them about Ishrani, assistant police commissioner M Hatote told the paper.

With the help of the woman, the cops reached to Ishrani and caught him with 434 notes in Rs 100 denomination. Asked him about how he was making fake notes, the accused told them about the scanning machine.

According to Ishrani, he bought a scanner by borrowing money from his friends a few months ago. Initially, he made small stickers of RBI. Later, he started scanning the original Rs 100 note, cut them and pasted them on plain paper with the RBI stickers, said Hatote.

The accused made fake notes having face-value of Rs 50,000 and the police have seized 434 notes amounting to Rs 43,400.

The accused were sent to police custody till March 7.