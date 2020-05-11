App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 06:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Automobile showrooms, retailers can reopen in Tamil Nadu: Govt

The government, a day after announcing easing curbs further in non-containment zones with conditions like social distancing effective May 11, listed 34 kinds of businesses that are allowed to operate.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Tamil Nadu government specifically named the kind of standalone outlets that could resumework from Monday and made it clear that only small and non-air conditioned jewellery and textile showrooms located in rural areaswill be permitted to open.

The government, a day after announcing easing curbs further in non-containment zones with conditions like social distancing effective May 11, listed 34 kinds of businesses that are allowed to operate.

Motorcycles/two-wheeler and car sales and service showrooms, firms dealing in automobile spare parts are allowed to open.

Close

Stores selling tiles, construction materials, cement, sanitary ware,household appliances and optical shops can operate.

related news

"Small jewellery stores and textile shops without air conditioning and located in rural areas only will be allowed," an official release said.

Retail outlets engaged in sales and service of a rangeof consumer items likeelectrical goods, mobile phones, motor, mixie, grinder and television can operate.

Dry cleaners, lorry booking service firms, photocopying shops, courier service companies, plywood shops, saw mills, paint stores were among the other firms allowed to function.

Tea shops, bakeries and restaurants will be permitted to offer only take away services.

Groceries and vegetable shops that were allowed to operate through the lockdown since March 24 can continue to work as usual.

On Saturday, the State government allowed private sector firms to resume work with 33 per cent work force.

The government also extended the timings for groceries and vegetable shops from the present 5 pm till 7 pm, effective Monday, throughout Tamil Nadu.

These outlets can start work from 6 am as usual.

As regards standalone and neighbourhood shops in Chennai, they can function from 10.30 am till 6 pm as against the present cut off time of 5 pm.

On May 4, after being shut for 40 days, standalone outletsdealing in trades like building material and computers resumedbusiness in non-containment zones across Tamil Nadu followingrelaxation of curbs.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 11, 2020 06:45 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Lokdown #Tamil Nadu

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus India News LIVE: Known COVID-19 cases near 63,000; PM Modi to hold video conference with CMs today

Coronavirus India News LIVE: Known COVID-19 cases near 63,000; PM Modi to hold video conference with CMs today

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot seeks suggestions from MLAs, MPs to tackle COVID-19

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot seeks suggestions from MLAs, MPs to tackle COVID-19

COVID-19 resulted in 'biggest negative' shock to US economy: White House economic advisor

COVID-19 resulted in 'biggest negative' shock to US economy: White House economic advisor

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.