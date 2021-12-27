Nitin Gadkari calls for manufacturing BS-6 compliant Flex Fuel Vehicles and Hybrid EVs within 6 months

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on December 27 that he has advised automobile manufacturers in India to start making Flex Fuel Vehicles (FFV) and Flex Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles (FFV-SHEV) in compliance with BS-6 Norms in a time-bound manner within a period of six months.

This move, he said, will drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles on a well-to-wheel basis and added that by drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles, this move will help India comply with its commitment made at COP26 to reduce the total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways has said that this shift will help substitute India’s petroleum import for fuel and provide direct benefits to farmers.

In a series of tweets, Gadkari said that Flex Fuel Vehicles are capable of running on a combination of 100 percent petrol or 100 percent bioethanol and their blends, along with strong Hybrid Electric technology in case of FFV-SHEVs. Hence, switching to FFV and FFV-SHEV vehicles will be in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the Government of India’s policy of promoting ethanol as a transport fuel.

The Union Minister said: “Further in line with Prime Minister’s initiatives of launching three E-100 ethanol dispensing stations at Pune on the occasion of World Environment Day, and MoPNG’s (Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas) regulation, which stipulates that in addition to conventional fuel, the authorised entities are required to install facility for marketing at least one new- generation alternate fuel viz, Compressed Natural Gas(CNG), Bio-fuels, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Electric vehicle charging points etc., complying with various statutory guidelines, immediate steps need to be taken to introduce flex fuel engine vehicles. It is expected that higher percentages of ethanol will be blended in gasoline in the next five years, requiring availability of flex engine vehicles.”

Gadkari added: “The government is enabling the use of various alternate fuels in an effort to shift from fossil fuels. In order to accelerate the introduction of Flex Fuel vehicles, the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has included automobile & auto components and auto components of flex fuel engines. NITI Aayog, after acknowledging the strong foundation for the Ethanol blending programme (EBP), has formulated the road map for Ethanol blending for the period, 2020-2025.”