Auto fares in Delhi may get hiked; experts suggest it is a bad move

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, has given in-principle approval for a new fare slab structure in a meeting with representatives of various auto drivers’ unions. The revised fare structure may see an increase of up to 35% in existing auto fare.

State Transport Authority (STA) is yet to give their nod on the new structure. A committee is being set-up to validate the new fares by the Delhi Government, Hindustan Times reported. The fares were previously increased by Congress government in the year 2013.

Currently, the auto fare is Rs 25 for the first two kilometres followed by Rs 8 for each kilometre thereafter. According to the new changes, the auto drivers will be allowed to charge Rs 25 for the first kilometre followed by Rs 10 for each kilometre thereafter.

Confirming the new developments Khailash Ghalot, Transport Minister said, “Yes, there will be a fare revision soon. The government will formally set the new fare slabs through a committee. The process of appointing the committee has already started. It will submit its report within a month. After this, the recommended fares will be sent to the STA for final approval."

However, there is no mention of the waiting charges, and the matter has been left for the committee to decide.

The decision should also be approved by Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal. On the other hand, the BJP has suggested that the government should provide subsidy to auto drivers instead of considering a fare hike.

"Any increase in fare in the present circumstances will benefit neither the drivers nor the public," said Vijender Gupta, the leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

The government should give adequate subsidy to auto drivers in the purchase of CNG and auto-rickshaws rather than increased auto fares, he said to PTI.

Experts, however, suggest that the restructuring of the fare slabs may not be a good move. Sanjay Gupta, head of the department, transport and planning, at the School of Planning and Architecture said that if rates are increased the government should ensure that autos run on meter.