App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 04:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Auto components maker Munjal Showa resumes partial operations

The company is engaging minimum manpower and resumed operations in the facilities after obtaining requisite permission from government authorities and district administrations as per the guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, Munjal Showa said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Auto components maker Munjal Showa Ltd on Friday said it has resumed partial operations at its manufacturing facilities located at Gurugram, Manesar and Haridwar following relaxation given by the government for the ongoing third phase of lockdown.

The company is engaging minimum manpower and resumed operations in the facilities after obtaining requisite permission from government authorities and district administrations as per the guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, Munjal Showa said in a regulatory filing.

Coronavirus India News LIVE

Close

The manufacturing at these plants shall be ramped up in a phased manner, it added.

related news

"Due care has been taken to put into place social distancing norms and other safety and preventive measures as per the guidelines issued by the authorities for prevention of COVID-19," it said, adding the company is monitoring the situation continuously and shall take appropriate decisions accordingly.

The company shall resume its full operations as soon as situation so permits, Munjal Showa said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 15, 2020 04:33 pm

tags #Auto #Business #coronavirus #India #Munjal Showa

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan | FM Sitharaman announces Rs 1 lakh crore fund to develop farm-gate infrastructure

Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan | FM Sitharaman announces Rs 1 lakh crore fund to develop farm-gate infrastructure

In pics | A glimpse of post-lockdown life around the world following social distancing norms

In pics | A glimpse of post-lockdown life around the world following social distancing norms

Rs 10,000 crore earmarked for branding, marketing of MFE products: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Rs 10,000 crore earmarked for branding, marketing of MFE products: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.