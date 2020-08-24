Authors boycott Bloomsbury India as publisher withdraws book on Delhi riots

Bloomsbury India’s decision to withdraw a book on Delhi riots has miffed many authors who have announced to withdraw their books which were to be published by the publication.

The book, Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story by authors Monica Arora, Sonali Chitalkar and Prerna Malhotra, was scheduled to be published in September. However, on August 22, Bloomsbury India announced that it will not publish the book after there was outrage over a virtual pre-publication launch, which it said was being organised without its knowledge.

The backlash to the publisher’s decision to pull out began almost immediately. Sanjeev Sanyal, India’s Principal Economic Advisor and author of several books, said he would never publish a book with Bloomsbury India.



A few weeks ago, I had raised the issue of how a tiny cabal controls Indian publishing and constantly imposes ideological censorship. We have just witnessed one example of how this insidious control is wielded. 1/n

“A few weeks ago, I had raised the issue of how a tiny cabal controls Indian publishing and constantly imposes ideological censorship. We have just witnessed one example of how this insidious control is wielded,” said Sanyal.

Retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and author Sanjay Dixit announced that he has terminated his contract with Bloomsbury India for his yet-to-be-released book.



Announcement: I have terminated my contract with @BloomsburyIndia for my due to be released book ‘Nullifying Article 370 and Enacting CAA’ (20.09.2020 release), and assigned it to @GarudaPrakashan - please do not place pre-orders on the @BloomsburyBooks title now. — Sanjay Dixit ಸಂಜಯ್ ದೀಕ್ಷಿತ್ संजय दीक्षित (@Sanjay_Dixit) August 23, 2020





3. If Bloomsbury does not retract its decision, my co-author and I have decided that we will return the substantial advance paid to us by Bloomsbury for our forthcoming book.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor and author Anand Ranganathan said he and his co-author will return the advance paid to them by Bloomsbury for their forthcoming book if it does not retract its decision, adding that they cannot allow their book to be published by a house that does not respect Freedom of Expression.

Author Sandeep Deo also announced that he was withdrawing all his books from Bloomsbury India in a tweet in Hindi.



The spectre of 'cancel culture' now looms over #India . The mob that forced the cancellation of 'Delhi Riots 2020' is no different from the Nazi mob that burned books. The publisher is the collaborator. Name, shame and shun @BloomsburyIndia

Signs of Fascism? This IS Fascism.

Kanchan Gupta, a distinguished fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, called Bloomsbury India’s decision “fascist”.

Author Amish Tripathi, too, objected to the publisher’s decision. In his tweet, Tripathi said, “Deplatforming is as bad as burning a book.”



If you are an author who believes that only books of your ideological side should get published, then you are an extremist.

If you control the platform, then deplatforming is as bad as burning books.

A day after Bloomsbury’s announcement, Garuda Prakashan said it would publish the book. Garuda Prakashan, which claims to promote "indic narrative", said the book was expected to hit the stands within 15 days.