Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Authors boycott Bloomsbury India as publisher withdraws book on Delhi riots

A day after the Bloomsbury’s announcement, Garuda Prakashan said it will publish the book.

Moneycontrol News
A file photo of burning debris in a riot affected area in Delhi on February 25. (Image: Reuters)
A file photo of burning debris in a riot affected area in Delhi on February 25. (Image: Reuters)

Bloomsbury India’s decision to withdraw a book on Delhi riots has miffed many authors who have announced to withdraw their books which were to be published by the publication.

The book, Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story by authors Monica Arora, Sonali Chitalkar and Prerna Malhotra, was scheduled to be published in September. However, on August 22, Bloomsbury India announced that it will not publish the book after there was outrage over a virtual pre-publication launch, which it said was being organised without its knowledge.

The backlash to the publisher’s decision to pull out began almost immediately. Sanjeev Sanyal, India’s Principal Economic Advisor and author of several books, said he would never publish a book with Bloomsbury India.

“A few weeks ago, I had raised the issue of how a tiny cabal controls Indian publishing and constantly imposes ideological censorship. We have just witnessed one example of how this insidious control is wielded,” said Sanyal.

Retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and author Sanjay Dixit announced that he has terminated his contract with Bloomsbury India for his yet-to-be-released book.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor and author Anand Ranganathan said he and his co-author will return the advance paid to them by Bloomsbury for their forthcoming book if it does not retract its decision, adding that they cannot allow their book to be published by a house that does not respect Freedom of Expression.

Author Sandeep Deo also announced that he was withdrawing all his books from Bloomsbury India in a tweet in Hindi.

Kanchan Gupta, a distinguished fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, called Bloomsbury India’s decision “fascist”.

Author Amish Tripathi, too, objected to the publisher’s decision. In his tweet, Tripathi said, “Deplatforming is as bad as burning a book.”

A day after Bloomsbury’s announcement, Garuda Prakashan said it would publish the book. Garuda Prakashan, which claims to promote "indic narrative", said the book was expected to hit the stands within 15 days.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 11:16 am

