Authorities crack graft case after central government clerk stops withdrawing salary

Properties worth Rs 1.7 crore of a central government employee was attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after it was revealed that he had amassed disproportionate assets. The properties attached included bank accounts, LIC policies, one car, and two flats in Kolkata.

The FIR against Snehasish Kar, who worked as a clerk for the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) in Kolkata, was lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). They claimed that he misused his official position to amass disproportionate assets amounting to Rs 53.73 lakh, India Today reported.

Authorities grew suspicious of him after they found that he had not withdrawn any money from his salary account for months together. Subsequently, a probe was launched by investigating agencies, and the properties owned by Kar and his family were attached under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED informed: “Among two flats, one flat is owned by Snehasish Kar and the other one is owned by his brother, which was purchased by the accused. Later, the ownership was transferred in his brother’s name in the guise of a gift.”

Kar, an upper division clerk, held several bank and post office accounts, some of which were in his own name, some in the name of his family members. A huge amount of money was deposited in these accounts, and he reportedly could not explain the source of the wealth.

Investigation revealed that he had not been drawing any money from his salary account because he was running his expenses using the money he had acquired illegally.