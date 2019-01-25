App
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 04:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Authorities begin razing Nirav Modi's seaside Alibaug bungalow

Nirav Modi, who is on the run after being named in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, is among 202 bungalow owners who face the threat of their properties being demolished.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Raigad collectorate on January 25 afternoon began demolishing Nirav Modi's sprawling seaside mansion in Kihim in Alibaug.

District Collector Vijay Suryawanshi issued the demolition orders after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) handed over the property situated in neighbouring Raigad district, over 90 kilometres from here, sources told PTI.

Last year, the state government wrote to Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had sealed the fugitive diamantaire's bungalow, seeking permission to demolish the illegally-built property on Kihim beach.

Raigad Collector Suryawanshi said the bungalow was illegally built and flouted all environmental norms.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 04:30 pm

