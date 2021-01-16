Author of Didda's biography says Kangana Ranaut's film violates copyright laws

Kangana Ranaut (Image: Facebook/ Team Kangana Ranaut)

After actor Kangana Ranaut said she will star in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, author Ashish Kaul has claimed he has sole copyright ownership of the biography.

Kaul, the author of Didda - Kashmir Ki Yodha Rani, said the movie is a violation of intellectual property rights (IPR) and copyright laws.

The movie is a sequel to Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, which released in 2019.

The book is a biography of Didda, a monarch who ruled Kashmir for 44 years in the tenth century. The foundation laid by Didda helped Kashmir defeat the dreaded warlord Mahmud of Ghaznavi twice, Kaul says in the book.

Kaul told Moneycontrol he had contacted Ranaut to write the foreword for the Hindi version of the book, but the actor had not responded.

"I had sent an email to Kangana requesting her to write the forward for the Hindi edition of my book in September 2020, She did not respond then and now she is announcing a film," Kaul said.