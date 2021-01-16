MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Author of Didda's biography says Kangana Ranaut's film violates copyright laws

Ashish Kaul said he had contacted Ranaut to write a foreword for the Hindi version of the book, but the actor had not responded.

Moneycontrol News
January 16, 2021 / 01:00 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut (Image: Facebook/ Team Kangana Ranaut)

Kangana Ranaut (Image: Facebook/ Team Kangana Ranaut)

After actor Kangana Ranaut said she will star in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, author Ashish Kaul has claimed he has sole copyright ownership of the biography.

Kaul, the author of Didda - Kashmir Ki Yodha Rani, said the movie is a violation of intellectual property rights (IPR) and copyright laws.

The movie is a sequel to Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, which released in 2019.

The book is a biography of Didda, a monarch who ruled Kashmir for 44 years in the tenth century. The foundation laid by Didda helped Kashmir defeat the dreaded warlord Mahmud of Ghaznavi twice, Kaul says in the book.

Kaul told Moneycontrol he had contacted Ranaut to write the foreword for the Hindi version of the book, but the actor had not responded.

Close
"I had sent an email to Kangana requesting her to write the forward for the Hindi edition of my book in September 2020, She did not respond then and now she is announcing a film," Kaul said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India #Kangana Ranaut
first published: Jan 16, 2021 01:00 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.