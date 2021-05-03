Australia's India policy on travel criticised, called 'racist'

On April 22 Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced India’s addition to its ‘red list’ of high-risk countries amid the surging second wave COVID-19 pandemic in the region. The restrictions included flights to and from India to Australia, even for those wanting to travel for weddings and funerals. (Image: Reuters)

From May 3, any Australian citizen who travels to their homeland from India will face fines and up to five years in prison. This move by the Australian authorities is being called 'racist' and a breach of human rights, the BBC reported.

The flights have been banned till May 15 due to the massive surge in COVID-19 cases in India .

Australian residents and citizens who have been in India within 14 days of the date they plan to return home will be banned from entering Australia as of May 3.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has dismissed accusations of racism.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"The same accusations were made against the government over a year ago when we closed the borders to mainland China," Morrison told Sydney radio station 2GB.

"There's no politics or ideology in a pandemic...It's got nothing to do with politics, this is a virus," he said.

This the first time Australians have been criminalised for returning to their country, BBC reported citing local media.

Australia backs Pfizer virus vaccine over AstraZeneca for under-50s

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said India arrivals had accounted for 57 percent of positive cases in quarantine, much higher than 10 percent recorded in March.

Critics, including medical experts and legal groups, told the BBC that the government's move to criminalise Indian arrivals was extreme and disproportionate to the health risks.

India has been reporting more than three lakh (300,000) new COVID-19 cases a day for around 10 days, recording the highest single-day surges in any country.