Australian PM to visit India, set to strengthen ties in rare earth sector

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 06:40 PM IST

Albanese, who arrives in Ahmedabad on Wednesday when India celebrates Holi, is also expected to participate in the festival of colours, and watch the India-Australia cricket test match with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India is likely to announce significant investments in the rare earth sector in Australia during the visit of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese here beginning Wednesday.

Albanese, who arrives in Ahmedabad on Wednesday when India celebrates Holi, is also expected to participate in the festival of colours, watch the India-Australia cricket test match with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before heading to Mumbai to engage with the business community and later to Delhi for bilateral talks.

"KABIL (Khanij Bidesh India Limited) is set to make a significant investment in the rare earth sector in Australia, a move welcomed by the Australian government and Indian government, particularly by the business community," Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell told reporters here.

Albanese will be accompanied by Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell and Resources Minister Madeleine King, and also a delegation of 27 business leaders from sectors ranging from banking to mining.