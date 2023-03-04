 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Australian PM Anthony Albanese to visit India from March 8-11

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST

In a statement, the Australian PM's office said Albanese will also join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the fourth cricket Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad.

Anthony Albanese, Labor Party leader. REUTERS/File Photo

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will pay a four-day visit to India from March 8 to build a stronger partnership between the two countries.

It will be the first visit by an Australian prime minister to India since 2017.       Our relationship with India is strong but it can be stronger," Albanese, who assumed the top post in May last year, said on Saturday.

It said his visit to Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi will further deepen Australia's strategic, economic and people to people ties with India, a "close friend and partner" to Canberra.