Australia bans passenger flights from India till May 15

Australia has suspended all scheduled passenger flights from India until May 15. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on April 27 announced that all flights from India to Australia will be temporarily halted.

Morrison said the suspension would remain in place until at least May 15 due to "clearly present" risks of travel from India, leaving thousands of Australians -- including high-profile cricketers -- stranded. Morrison said that the decision will be reviewed before May 15.

The decision comes amid a massive rise in COVID-19 infections in India. The second COVID-19 wave has also triggered a shortage of hospital beds, medical oxygen and medicines.

The surge has prompted several countries to slap travel restrictions on India. Countries, including the UK, Hong Kong, Canada, Italy, and Singapore have already banned the entry of travellers from India, while the US and Germany have issued advisories.

Maldives and Bangladesh, too, have barred travellers from India.

Meanwhile, India's daily rise in coronavirus cases retreated from record levels on April 27, but stayed above the 300,000 mark for a sixth straight day.

With 323,144 new cases, India's overall caseload now stands at 17.64 million. Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 2,771 to reach a total of 197,894, according to health ministry data.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)