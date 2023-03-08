 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Australia PM Anthony Albanese to arrive in India on his first visit, terms it 'enormous opportunity' for his country

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST

Anthony Albanese is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will be accompanied by a delegation of ministers and business leaders during his four-day trip.

Anthony Albanese (REUTERS/File Photo)

Embarking on his first visit to India, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday said he was keen to further deepen Canberra's multifaceted relationship with New Delhi at a time of extraordinary growth and dynamism, especially in areas of trade, security and people-to-people links.

Albanese is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will be accompanied by a delegation of ministers and business leaders during his four-day trip.

He will arrive in Ahmedabad on Wednesday and will visit Mumbai on Thursday before arriving in New Delhi later in the day, External Affairs Ministry said in a statement in New Delhi.

"This trip demonstrates our commitment to deepening our links with India, and to being a force for stability and growth in our region. We have a historic opportunity to strengthen our relationship with India, at a time of extraordinary growth and dynamism in our region," Albanese tweeted.